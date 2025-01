Fourteen-year-old Ira Jadhav scored an unbeaten 346 off 157 balls to launch Mumbai to 563 for 3 against Meghalaya in Alur in the Women's Under-19 One Day Trophy. Jadhav smashed 42 fours and 16 sixes and finished with a strike rate of 220.38.

Jadhav, who opened the innings, was part of a 274-run stand for the second wicket with her captain Hurley Gala, who made 116 off 79 balls. Jadhav's contribution to the partnership was 149 off 71 balls. This was followed by a stand of 186 with Diksha Pawar - Jadhav's share was 137 off 50 balls. Against such an onslaught, three of Meghalaya's bowlers conceded 100 runs or more.