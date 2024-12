Plimmer and Tahuhu out of Australia ODIs with injuries, James earns maiden call-up

James has represented Otago 137 times across formats since her debut in 2014, and has been in excellent form in the ongoing one-day competition (for the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield) at home. She is second on the run-scorers' list with 293 runs at a strike rate of 85.17 from five innings. Her lowest score in these matches is 36, and she has a best of 101 not out