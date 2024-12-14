Plimmer and Tahuhu out of Australia ODIs with injuries, James earns maiden call-up

James has represented Otago 137 times across formats since her debut in 2014, and has been in excellent form in the ongoing one-day competition (for the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield) at home. She is second on the run-scorers' list with 293 runs at a strike rate of 85.17 from five innings. Her lowest score in these matches is 36, and she has a best of 101 not out

"We're really excited to give Bella her first call-up to international cricket," Sarah Tsukigawa , the chief selector of the team, said in a press release. "She's been working hard at the domestic level for many years, and her current form in HBJ shows why she deserves this opportunity. Bella's ability to hit 360 degrees around the ground with power is a valuable quality."

Rosemary Mair is back after an injury layoff • Getty Images

Plimmer has sustained a bone stress reaction in her left hip, "ruling her out of cricket until next year", a New Zealand Cricket statement said. The statement added that Tahuhu has sustained a grade-two hamstring tear, and "is expected to be fit by early January".

"We're gutted to not have Georgia or Lea for this series but injuries do create opportunities to explore how other players could fit in," Tsukigawa said.

Meanwhile, seamer Rosemary Mair has returned to the ODI squad for the first time since 2022, when she withdrew from the squad that faced England because of a back injury.

This is the first time since 2020 that the two sides will compete for the Rose Bowl Trophy, which Australia currently hold.

New Zealand squad for women's ODI series against Australia