Give us more like 2024: the fewest draws, the fastest scoring, and the quickest wicket-taking

The numbers were equally dire for opening partnerships. The average of 27.78 was the second lowest among the 54 years that have had at least 75 opening stands; the only instance of a lower partnership average was 2018 (26.98). There were only four century partnerships for the opening wicket in 207 innings, which is an average of one every 51.75 innings. That's easily the poorest in these 54 years - the next worst is 31.3 in 1985; even in 2018, the openers managed seven in 182 innings, an average of one every 26 innings. Two of the four century opening stands in 2024 involved Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose 201-run partnership with KL Rahul in Perth was the only first-wicket stand exceeding 106 in the entire year.