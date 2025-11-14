Graeme Smith: We will see a 'shift in how things work' in the cricket calendar post 2027

Former South Africa captain and current SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith believes there will be a "shift in how things work" in the cricket calendar after 2027, when the current men's FTP (Future Tours Programme) comes to an end and a fresh cycle of ICC media rights will also be up for grabs. Smith also said most of the focus on South African cricket's planning is the build-up to the 2027 men's ODI World Cup, which they will co-host along with Zimbabwe and Namibia, and only after that tournament will they look to expand SA20, which currently has six teams and is three seasons old.

Since its inception, SA20 has been played in January-February and has had calendar clashes with the Big Bash League (BBL) and the ILT20 in the UAE, which started in the same year as SA20 (2023). Even though the PSL has moved to the April-May window now, these three T20 leagues also face a calendar crunch with international cricket, often bilateral series, which creates an availability headache for the boards and international teams.

"I'm not saying the other leagues will go away, but there'll certainly be a tier-one of sort of franchise leagues in different windows, so maybe four to five, probably a club World Cup coming," Smith said at an SA20 event in Mumbai on Wednesday. "I think bilateral cricket is hard. I think when top nations play each other, it gets a lot of interest. Even with the ICC, they have an event a year, but I think the interesting thing to watch is going to be post-2027 FTP cycle when the new cycle kicks in and all the new rights deals get done.

"That's going to be interesting to watch. I think bilateral cricket, if anything, outside of the top teams playing each other, is lacking a little bit of context at the moment with four games here, two games there. There's no consistency to these things, but obviously it does come with national pride as well, so I think you're going to probably see a shift in how things work post 2027."

The ODI World Cup that year will be played in October-November, which gives Cricket South Africa exactly two more years to ramp up preparations to host the global event. Smith said the SA20 expansion plans will begin only after the World Cup.

"I think for us it's also where South African cricket is," he said. "With the 2027 World Cup now, there's been big investment into stadium infrastructure, lights, the quality of pitches. So we've seen that really being developed over the last six months into the year. I think in all the stadiums now you'll see new lights in the run-up to the 2027 World Cup. Post-season five [of SA20] is where we will look to grow. That has always been the case.

Graeme Smith at an SA20 promotional event • SA20

"I think for us there's a number of elements when you look to grow. Where do you grow? Do you grow in South Africa? Do you grow in Africa? And then also you want to build up your player base. I think one thing that SA20 has got right is that the six teams have been equally competitive. Probably the amount of South African local players has been at a good standard. And if you introduce a new team then you've got to look at another 20 to 26 South African players. And you need to make sure that that quality is there to be able to keep all six, seven, eight teams of a high standard."

The fourth season of SA20 will be the first time the tournament will not start in January, but on December 26, as there is no Boxing Day Test scheduled by Cricket South Africa in the FTP. SA20 will be preceded by five T20Is for South Africa in India and will be followed by another three T20Is against West Indies just before the T20 World Cup kicks off on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka, making it a "big period" for South Africa in the coming months.