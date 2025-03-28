Hampshire bring in Dewald Brevis for T20 Blast

Hampshire have signed South Africa batter Dewald Brevis to play in their Vitality T20 Blast campaign. Brevis, 21, will also be available for Hamphire's two County Championship fixtures during the break in the Blast.

Brevis joins fellow South African overseas signing Lhuan-dre Pretorius in an attacking Hampshire batting line-up, with the 2022 champions looking to secure a return to Finals Day.

Brevis, who won his two T20I caps in 2023, has made his name in franchise tournaments around the world, including playing in the IPL, CPL and MLC, as well as the SA20, where he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 291 at a strike rate of 184.17, helping MI Cape Town to their first title.

He has also made a solid start to his first-class career, with three hundreds in 17 matches and an average of 38.14.

"I'm hugely excited about joining Hampshire Hawks for the Vitality Blast this summer, the team has a great history in the competition, and I look forward to being a part of that," he said.

"It's great we have Lhuan-dre with us as well and hopefully we can put on a good show and entertain the crowd at Utilita Bowl on our way to reaching Finals Day and lifting the trophy. I'm also looking forward to playing in the County Championship, the team were so close last year, and I hope I can help the club push for the title in 2025."