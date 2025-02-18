Has anyone else matched Harshit Rana's triple of three wickets apiece in their first Test, ODI and T20I?

Four other players have completed this notable treble of at least three wickets in an innings on debut in all three formats: Jon Lewis of England (4 for 24 in T20Is, 3 for 32 in ODIs, and 4 for 68 in his only Test, against Sri Lanka at The Oval in 2006), Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (3 for 39 in his first ODI, 4 for 72 and 4 for 60 on Test debut against India in Colombo in 2008, and 4 for 15 in his first T20I), Devendra Bishoo of West Indies (3 for 34 in first ODI, 4 for 17 in first T20I, and 4 for 68 on Test debut), and Australia's Pat Cummins (3 for 25 in first T20I, 3 for 28 in first ODI, and 6 for 79 on his Test debut, all in South Africa in 2011 when he was 18). The feat has only been possible since T20Is started in 2004-05.