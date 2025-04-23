Have you met Dr Urooj Mumtaz?
Is there anything Urooj Mumtaz can't do? She has captained the Pakistan women's side in the 2009 World Cup and has done time as a cricket administrator. In 2020, she became the first woman commentator from Pakistan to be part of the panel in a men's World Cup and she's now a much sought-after broadcaster as well. In her spare time, she's an avid golfer and a padel player. You wouldn't think that leaves her much time for anything else but Urooj has another full-time job - she's a qualified, practising dentist.
She is currently part of the commentary panel of the ongoing PSL, where fellow commentator JP Duminy seemed to have a dental emergency. Luckily for him, expert help was at hand.
Urooj was part of the Pakistan women's side from 2004 to 2010, playing in one Test, 38 ODIs - she captained in 26 of those - and 9 T20Is. She was just 21 when she first captained the side, and in 2009 she led the side to victories against West Indies and Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup. When she retired from cricket, she took on the role of selector in an all-women panel with a view to revamp women's cricket in Pakistan. And last year, she was announced as the Dental News Personality of 2024 for her contributions to the medical field.