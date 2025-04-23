Have you met Dr Urooj Mumtaz?

Is there anything Urooj Mumtaz can't do? She has captained the Pakistan women's side in the 2009 World Cup and has done time as a cricket administrator. In 2020, she became the first woman commentator from Pakistan to be part of the panel in a men's World Cup and she's now a much sought-after broadcaster as well. In her spare time, she's an avid golfer and a padel player. You wouldn't think that leaves her much time for anything else but Urooj has another full-time job - she's a qualified, practising dentist.

She is currently part of the commentary panel of the ongoing PSL, where fellow commentator JP Duminy seemed to have a dental emergency. Luckily for him, expert help was at hand.