'He was the light of our lives' - Tributes for Phillip Hughes on emotional anniversary

Phillip Hughes ' family have described the popular cricketer as "the light of our lives" in a touching tribute before tears were shed at the SCG on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The family of Hughes, who died two days after being struck by a ball while batting in a Sheffield Shield game at the SCG, hope his exploits and character will be an inspiration for younger cricketers.

"He shined bright even in the tough times," the family said in a statement issued by Cricket Australia on Wednesday. "We loved everything about him. He was the light of our lives. Phillip had a profound love for his family and lived his life with respect to everyone around him."

At the SCG on Wednesday morning, a crowd of around 100 people observed a minute's silence before play began on day four of a Shield game between New South Wales and Tasmania. NSW team-mates consoled paceman Sean Abbott, who began weeping during the minute's silence.

"We just tried to get around him and let him know that he wasn't alone today, going through this," said stand-in NSW captain Jack Edwards.

Through his manager, Abbott was consulted well in advance about whether he would be comfortable with a match being scheduled on the 10-year anniversary of one of sport's most tragic accidents.

The 32-year-old has gone on to forge a successful international career, playing 46 white-ball matches for Australia, but has never spoken publicly about bowling the ball that struck Hughes.

Abbott approved the fixture, as did NSW captain Moises Henriques and coach Greg Shipperd, and was always intent on playing.

Abbott bowled beautifully on day four, taking three wickets in a Tasmanian batting collapse that forced the visitors into a premature declaration. Edwards lauded Abbott on his courage to line up in the game, which ended in a 55-run win for Tasmania.

"The way he came out and bowled, I'm sure it was extremely emotional for him, for everyone, but in particular him," Edwards said. "To come out and lead with the ball as he as all game, he was very brave today."

Australian internationals Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry were among those in attendance.

Flags flew at half-mast and players on both sides wore black armbands at the SCG on Thursday, as they have across the country in this week's Shield games.

"He always aimed to make those around him smile and enjoy the little things in life, where his beautiful smile would come to life," Hughes' family said.

The teams line up at the SCG to remember Phillip Hughes • Getty Images

Hughes' father Greg, mother Virginia, sister Megan and brother Jason hope The Boy From Macksville, a documentary on his journey, would further honour his life after its release on December 6.

"We'd like to thank [everyone] for supporting this endeavour and each person who worked tirelessly behind the scenes for creating a celebration of Phillip's life," they said.

"We hope we have been able to showcase that dreams really do come true and you will enjoy seeing his family, friends and teammates give more of an insight into his career from his baggy blue, baggy red, baggy green and many more moments in between."

International cricket figures paid tribute to Hughes on the anniversary of his death.

"It was an incredibly sad moment for cricket," said England Test captain Ben Stokes. "When a fellow professional has something that happened to them, you can't help but feel sad for his family, for his teammates, for anyone who knew him.

"Also for Sean Abbott as well. It would have been horrific for him."

New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham echoed Stokes' sentiments ahead of the three-match series between the two nations.

"Our thoughts are with Phil's family on the anniversary. It puts cricket into perspective, it is just a game that we play," he said.