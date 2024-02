Their pair replace Donald and Siddons, the last two permanent batting and bowling coaches appointed by the BCB

File photo: Hemp had joined the BCB in May 2023 as the high-performance coach before his elevation • ICC via Getty Images

The BCB has appointed David Hemp and Andre Adams as the new Bangladesh batting and bowling coach, respectively, on two-year contracts. They will start from next month's home series against Sri Lanka.

Hemp, the county cricket giant who played 24 ODIs for Bermuda, was the team's batting coach during their tour of New Zealand last year. He had joined the BCB in May 2023 as the high-performance head coach before this promotion to the senior side. He was the head coach of the Pakistan women's team from 2020 to 2022.

Adams meanwhile worked as the bowling coach for several teams including the New Zealand men's and women's teams. He was also Australia's assistant coach in the 2022-23 series against South Africa. Adams has played 47 matches across formats for New Zealand.

Allan Donald was Bangladesh's previous permanent fast-bowling coach until he left the job following the ODI World Cup in India. Jamie Siddons was Bangladesh's last batting coach, until the T20 World Cup in 2022. Chandika Hathurusinghe was overseeing the role of the batting coach; during the World Cup last year, he had S Sriram as technical consultant while Nic Pothas is the assistant coach.