How Marsh turned a corner and made 2023 his own

"I think the New Zealand game I lost my intent a little bit when I came out," Marsh said after his unbeaten 177 against Bangladesh . "That went against what we're really about as a team and for me especially what's worked over the last 12 to 18 months with my intent. My whole game's been based around being brave and trusting that I'm good enough to do what I do, and if I get out doing it that way then so be it. I guess that's been our team philosophy, so I'm grateful to have the backing of everyone in our whole squad."