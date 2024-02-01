How Marsh turned a corner and made 2023 his own

A century at Headingley in the Ashes, a stellar show at the top of the order in ODIs and the Allan Border Medal to cap it all off

Was it one of those sliding doors moments? Mitchell Marsh was on 12, early in his comeback innings to Test cricket at Headingley , having just pulled Chris Woakes for six. He was squared up, the edge flying comfortably to Joe Root at first slip and the chance went down.

Eighty-eight balls later, Marsh dabbed Moeen Ali to backward point and sprinted off to celebrate a thrilling hundred. The images of his brother, Shaun Marsh, and the family celebrating while on holiday in Bali went viral, much as Mitchell's Allan Border Medal acceptance speech has also done.

Marsh had feared his Test career was over, but he put everything into making the Ashes tour by undergoing ankle surgery midway through last season which ruled him out of the entire BBL. At his press conference following the Ashes century, he pointed to his baggy green and said: "I wanted to wear it one more time."

Such was Marsh's success on his return to the Test side, that it sidelined Cameron Green and, was in no small part, central to the significant batting order reshuffle when David Warner retired. The selectors wanted to get Green back in the side, but Marsh wasn't going anywhere after backing up the Ashes with vital innings against Pakistan - specifically his 96 at the MCG , where he also made the most of a dropped chance.

Marsh's Test performances were only part of his rise to be the Allan Border Medalist although given the weighting of Test matches in the voting system, it will have been significant in the daylight between him and Pat Cummins at second. The count wasn't even close.

Marsh's position in Australia's one-day plans was more assured in the year. Through various injuries, firstly to Warner and then Travis Head, Marsh took on the role as opener where he would average 55.40 with a strike rate of 113.75 including a 121 against Pakistan in the World Cup

When everyone became available on Head's return from a broken hand, it created a squeeze at the top of the order. Marsh's case to remain in the top three was unanswerable, and the result was that Steven Smith was pushed to No. 4 which did not sit entirely comfortably with him.

Mitchell Marsh had a tremendous ODI World Cup at the top of the order • Getty Images

A few questions were raised when Marsh struggled to 36 off 51 balls against New Zealand , but he knew he hadn't been true to himself or the team plans. After missing the England match due to the death of his grandfather - leaving the tournament by saying he would be back "to win this World Cup" - he returned to playing his shots.

"I think the New Zealand game I lost my intent a little bit when I came out," Marsh said after his unbeaten 177 against Bangladesh . "That went against what we're really about as a team and for me especially what's worked over the last 12 to 18 months with my intent. My whole game's been based around being brave and trusting that I'm good enough to do what I do, and if I get out doing it that way then so be it. I guess that's been our team philosophy, so I'm grateful to have the backing of everyone in our whole squad."

It wasn't always smooth sailing - he fell for a duck in the tense semi-final against South Africa - and though he only made 15 in the final against India , a straight six off Mohammed Shami amid the most frenzied atmosphere imaginable was proof he wasn't going to change his game despite the high stakes.

Mitchell Marsh has credited Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald for his success • Getty Images

"[Andrew McDonald] in particular, the language he uses around his belief in me and what I can do," Marsh said. "Probably two years ago, I didn't believe that myself and he's kind of forced me to. There's no doubt that he's had a significant impact on my career in the last two years and really my whole life. He's a tremendous man.

"There's always pressure when we play but the environment that's created has allowed me to really be my true self and think that's coming out in the way that I play, certainly the way I bat in Test cricket. It's been a lot of fun."

Given it was an ODI World Cup year, T20Is were a minor part of Australia's last 12 months although Marsh cashed in against South Africa when he made 186 runs at a strike rate of 186.00 as captain of the side.

He will again lead the team in the upcoming series against West Indies, and though no official announcement has been made, is favourite for the role at the World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean which would provide another remarkable chapter to his story.

Unsurprisingly, as he received the Allan Border Medal and struggled to control his emotions, the infamous comments he made in 2019, after his five-wicket haul at The Oval, where he said most of Australia hated him were given another airing.

"I often regret that statement. It was made tongue-in-cheek," he said. "Hopefully, I will eventually shake that comment. I've felt a lot of love from the Australian cricket community and there's no doubt that's helped me."