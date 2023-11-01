Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss group games against Sri Lanka and South Africa

India allrounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss two more matches at the World Cup, against Sri Lanka and South Africa, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury he suffered against Bangladesh . Pandya has not played a match since October 19, and ESPNcricinfo understands that India are unlikely to rush him back till at least the final game of the league stages, against Netherlands on November 12.

"Whatever procedure he went through after the injury, it was very positive," Rohit Sharma said on Wednesday. "He is obviously not available for tomorrow's match. But it is an injury that we have to see every day how much percent he has recovered, how much he is bowling, how much he is batting. So we are monitoring it on a day-to-day basis. The way it's going, hopefully we'll get to see him as soon as possible. That's all I can say for now."

Pandya had injured himself when he appeared to twist his left ankle while trying to stop a shot in his follow-through. He played no further part in that match, and was taken for scans. The injury ruled Pandya out of India's next match, against New Zealand in Dharamsala, and though the allrounder was expected to join the team directly in Lucknow in time for the October 29 game against England, he was forced to sit that game out as well due to a ligament injury

Pandya has since been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and is expected to take his time with the recovery. To make up for his all-round skills, India played Suryakumar Yadav, and replaced Shardul Thakur with Mohammed Shami against New Zealand. Suryakumar was run-out for 2, but Shami, playing his first match of this World Cup, picked up a five-for to help India restrict New Zealand to under 300.

India then had little trouble seeing off England as well, eventually cruising to a 100-run win. After the England match, India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had said that the medical team was in constant touch with Pandya and the NCA, and that they were hoping to get an update on his fitness in the "next couple of days".