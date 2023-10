Gill '99% available' for India vs Pakistan game

In his absence, Ishan Kishan opened the innings against Australia alongside Rohit. Though India were reduced to 2 for 3 in a chase of 200 - Kishan, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed for ducks - they recovered to chase down the target with six wickets in hand and 52 balls to spare. India had the same opening pair against Afghanistan too, and there was a marked improvement in their performance: Rohit scored 131 in 84 balls and Kishan a run-a-ball 47. India won by eight wickets.