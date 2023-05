ICC scraps soft-signal rule for contentious catches

There was brief confusion about the Free Hit rule with the ICC saying a "minor addition" had been made to it. That tweak deemed that runs scored off a free hit when the batter is bowled would count as runs towards the batter, as opposed to byes. The most high-profile recent incident was in the last over of India's epic win against Pakistan at the MCG in the T20 World Cup last year. Kohli was bowled by Mohammad Nawaz off the free hit, but as the ball went to deep third, the batters picked up three runs.