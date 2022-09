Sarah Glenn reaches second spot in ICC women's T20I bowling rankings, closes in on Ecclestone

England's spin-bowling allrounder Sarah Glenn has reached a career-best-equalling second position and moved closer to compatriot and No. 1 Sophie Ecclestone in the ICC women's T20I bowling rankings after her four wicket-haul against India in the first of three T20Is, in Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

Her 4 for 23, which helped England to a nine-wicket thrashing after restricting India to 132 for 7, meant she is now 13 points adrift of Ecclestone. Glenn has been ranked second in the past too, most recently last month before she was overtaken by team-mate Katherine Brunt, who has been rested for the ongoing India series.