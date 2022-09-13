Sarah Glenn reaches second spot in ICC women's T20I bowling rankings, closes in on Ecclestone
India quick Renuka moved up by five slots to 13th, batters Dunkley and Capsey also gained in the latest ranking update
England's spin-bowling allrounder Sarah Glenn has reached a career-best-equalling second position and moved closer to compatriot and No. 1 Sophie Ecclestone in the ICC women's T20I bowling rankings after her four wicket-haul against India in the first of three T20Is, in Chester-le-Street on Saturday.
Her 4 for 23, which helped England to a nine-wicket thrashing after restricting India to 132 for 7, meant she is now 13 points adrift of Ecclestone. Glenn has been ranked second in the past too, most recently last month before she was overtaken by team-mate Katherine Brunt, who has been rested for the ongoing India series.
For India, seamer Renuka Singh gained five places to reach 13th.
Among batters, England's Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey, who were also in action in the first T20I, gained places. Dunkley rose 13 places to 44th position on the back of her unbeaten 61 off 44 while Capsey's quickfire 32 helped her advance 12 places to 52nd. India allrounder Deepti Sharma moved to 33rd after gaining three places.