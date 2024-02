Switch Hit: Rumbled in Rajkot

England suffered their second-heaviest defeat by runs in the third Test , departing Rajkot 2-1 down in the series amid questions about their approach. In this week's podcast,was joined in the studio byand, withon the line from India, to discuss whether England should keep faith in Bazball and what changes they might consider for Ranchi. There's also a preview of our new women's cricket pod, ESPNcricinfo Powerplay.