Feature

Switch Hit: Rumbled in Rajkot

England took a hammering in the third Test but has it dented belief in Bazball? Alan, Miller and Matt sat down in the studio, with Vish providing the view from India

ESPNcricinfo staff
20-Feb-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Ben Stokes must try to rally England in Ranchi&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Ben Stokes must try to rally England in Ranchi  •  Getty Images

England suffered their second-heaviest defeat by runs in the third Test, departing Rajkot 2-1 down in the series amid questions about their approach. In this week's podcast, Alan Gardner was joined in the studio by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller, with Vithushan Ehantharajah on the line from India, to discuss whether England should keep faith in Bazball and what changes they might consider for Ranchi. There's also a preview of our new women's cricket pod, ESPNcricinfo Powerplay.
EnglandIndia vs EnglandICC World Test ChampionshipEngland in India

