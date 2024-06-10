India defend a record low as head-to-head reaches 7-1

All the key stats from a low-scoring thriller in New York

Back from the brink: India had very little to play with, but came out on top • ICC/Getty Images

120 Target India defended successfully against Pakistan on Sunday. It is the joint-lowest target any team had successfully defended at the Men's T20 World Cup in a 20-over game. Sri Lanka also successfully defended 120 against New Zealand in the 2014 edition.

1 The target of 120 is also the lowest India successfully defended in a full 20-over game in men's T20Is. The previous lowest was 139 against Zimbabwe during a T20I in 2016 in Harare.

The 120 is also the second-lowest target Pakistan lost chasing in the format, behind the 119 against Zimbabwe in 2021.

7-1 India's head-to-head record against Pakistan in the Men's T20 World Cup, including one win via bowl-out in 2007. Their only defeat against Pakistan came in the 2021 edition in Dubai.

The seven wins by India against Pakistan are the most for any team against an opponent at the men's T20 World Cup . Pakistan won all their six meetings against Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka won six of their eight games against the West Indies.

48 Target runs that Pakistan failed to chase in the last eight overs (13-20) despite having eight wickets in hand. These are the fewest runs any Full Member team failed to chase in the final eight overs with eight or more wickets in hand in a men's T20I (where ball-by-ball data is available).

The previous lowest was 52 runs by Australia against England in 2020 , losing while chasing 163 from 111 for 1. Afghanistan also failed to chase 52 in 2020 against Ireland in pursuit of 143 from 91 for 2. They finished with 142 to tie the game but lost in the Super Over.

6 Instances of a team winning the match despite being Instances of a team winning the match despite being bowled out while batting first in the Men's T20 World Cup. The 19 overs batted by India before getting bowled out are the fewest among those six instances. It is also the first instance of India winning a T20I despite being bowled out while batting first.

7.23 Average runs scored per wicket in the last ten overs by India and Pakistan in New York. It is the second-worst average in a men's T20I between Full Members, where ten or more wickets fell in the last ten overs across both innings. The lowest is 6.63 between Bangladesh and Australia in a T20I in 2021

38 Runs scored by India from the halfway where they were 81 for 3. These are the second-fewest by a Full Member team in men's T20Is after scoring 80-plus runs in the first ten overs for the loss of three or fewer wickets (where ball-by-ball data is available).

The lowest is 28 runs by Bangladesh in the 2014 T20 World Cup against Hong Kong . Bangladesh were all out for 108 after being 80 for 3 at the end of the tenth.