Out-of-favour Agarwal is 'ticking all those boxes' to give white-ball future a thrust

At a time when the surfeit of international cricket is forcing India's team management, and selectors, to broaden the pool of players to never-before proportions, Agarwal has been conspicuous by his absence. He has played 21 Tests and five ODIs [but no T20Is] over the years, but the last of them came back in March against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. He wasn't picked in the original squad for the fifth Test at Edgbaston in July, but flew across as cover for KL Rahul, who was injured, and Rohit Sharma, who had tested positive for Covid-19. He didn't play the Test, though, because India decided to open with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara.