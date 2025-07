Shami included in Bengal's list of probables for 2025-26 domestic season

Shami, a veteran of 64 Test matches, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is, has not played for India since the Champions Trophy in early 2025. India won the tournament, beating New Zealand in the final, and Shami picked up nine wickets in five games - the joint-highest for India with Varun Chakravarthy, who got his nine wickets in three games - even though he was also one of India's most expensive bowlers in the tournament, going at 5.68 per over.