Shami included in Bengal's list of probables for 2025-26 domestic season
Mohammed Shami hasn't been in action since IPL 2025, where he wasn't among the wickets much and proved quite expensive for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mohammed Shami, not a part of the India Test squad in England and out of action since IPL 2025, has been named in Bengal's expanded list of 50 probables for the upcoming domestic season. He could, potentially, be a part of East Zone in the season-opening Duleep Trophy, which kicks off on August 28, and that tournament, back to its old inter-zonal format, could mark Shami's comeback to competitive cricket.
Shami, a veteran of 64 Test matches, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is, has not played for India since the Champions Trophy in early 2025. India won the tournament, beating New Zealand in the final, and Shami picked up nine wickets in five games - the joint-highest for India with Varun Chakravarthy, who got his nine wickets in three games - even though he was also one of India's most expensive bowlers in the tournament, going at 5.68 per over.
After that came the IPL, where Shami's new team Sunrisers Hyderabad finished sixth, and he wasn't too impressive either, picking up six wickets in nine bowling innings and going at 11.23 per over.
All this came after a long layoff during which he had ankle surgery and suffered from knee-related niggles. He came back for the T20I series at home against England in January 2024 after having last played for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023. His domestic comeback had been with Bengal in late 2024.
The line-up of probables for Bengal includes all the expected names, including Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Abishek Porel.