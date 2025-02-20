Dhoni wants to play rest of his cricket like he 'did as a child'
"I want to play with the same kind of innocence… easier said than done," said the CSK hero
MS Dhoni's cricket these days is restricted to the IPL, with a fresh round of will-this-be-his-last-time speculation accompanying each edition. There might be a "few years" in that 43-year-old body yet, though, and Dhoni wants to play the remainder of his cricket "how I did as a child".
Speaking at the launch of his app in Mumbai, Dhoni said, "I've retired [from all cricket but the IPL] since 2019, so it will be quite some time. What I've been doing in the meantime is just wanting to enjoy cricket for the last whatever few years I will be able to play.
"I want to enjoy it how I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4pm was sports time, so we'd go and play cricket more often than not. But if the weather doesn't permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence… easier said than done."
Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the latest IPL auction, but as an uncapped Indian player - using a rule that says players who haven't played international cricket for five years can be considered in the uncapped category.