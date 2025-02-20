Dhoni wants to play rest of his cricket like he 'did as a child'

MS Dhoni 's cricket these days is restricted to the IPL, with a fresh round of will-this-be-his-last-time speculation accompanying each edition. There might be a "few years" in that 43-year-old body yet, though, and Dhoni wants to play the remainder of his cricket "how I did as a child".

Speaking at the launch of his app in Mumbai, Dhoni said, "I've retired [from all cricket but the IPL] since 2019, so it will be quite some time. What I've been doing in the meantime is just wanting to enjoy cricket for the last whatever few years I will be able to play.

Dhoni x Sanju reloaded! pic.twitter.com/gkBZRyQhKc — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 19, 2025

"I want to enjoy it how I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4pm was sports time, so we'd go and play cricket more often than not. But if the weather doesn't permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence… easier said than done."