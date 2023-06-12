India to begin next WTC cycle with two-match series in Caribbean

Jason Holder and Virat Kohli will likely face each other in whites once again • Associated Press

India will begin their 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match series in the Caribbean on July 12. Dominica will host the first Test, which will be India's first at the venue in over a decade. The Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad will stage the second - and final - Test from July 20.

The Test series will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is, with the tour set to end on August 13. The final leg of the tour - the last two T20Is - will be hosted at the ground in Lauderhill in Florida, USA. The Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the first two ODIs before the teams move back to Trinidad for the third ODI and the first T20I. Guyana will then stage the second and third T20Is.

"We also look forward to hosting India in the white ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the United States," Johnny Grave, CWI CEO, said in a media statement. "It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour."

Grave also told ESPNcricinfo: "We are working closely with the ICC T20 World Cup team to improve the temporary infrastructure at the Broward County Cricket Stadium [in Lauderhill] for the August T20Is against India with a view to trialling new stands and hospitality facilities that could be used next June at the T20 World Cup. The two matches in Florida, therefore have greater importance as they will help with our T20 World Cup operational plans"

West Indies' home series against India is set to begin three days after the end of their ODI World Cup Qualifier campaign in Harare on July 9. Should West Indies make the final, their Test specialists will have a short turnaround before the Test series opener in Dominica. There is also a possibility of the Test players being pulled out of the final leg of the World Cup Qualifier to prepare for the home Test series.