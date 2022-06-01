India to tour WI and USA for white-ball series in July-August

A white-ball series with India headlines West Indies' cricket calendar over the next three months, with New Zealand and Bangladesh also scheduled to visit.

According to a CWI statement on Wednesday, India's white-ball tour will comprise three ODIs and five T20Is spread across four venues, including one in the United States. All three ODIs will be played at Queen's Park Oval, in Trinidad on July 22, 24 and 27. The two teams will then face off in a five-match T20I series, the first of which will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on July 29, the venue's first-ever men's T20I. The second and third T20Is will be staged at Warner Park, in St Kitts before the teams head off to Lauderhill, in Florida for the last two matches, on August 6 and 7.

"The upcoming summer is expected to feature 30 days of top-quality entertainment for our fans as we look ahead to hosting three teams of differing styles in all three formats, which will sure to whet the appetite," Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said.

"This is the busiest year of cricket ever in the West Indies. In January, we hosted Ireland and England in white-ball formats, and also successfully staged the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022, which featured 16 teams traversing the region. We also witnessed the Apex Test Series, against England, which West Indies won in great style and with real fight."

West Indies are currently in Netherlands playing a three-match ODI series and will travel to Pakistan for three ODIs. They will then host Bangladesh in a two-Test series between June 16 to 28, with both matches part of the World Test Championship. The two Tests will be followed by a three-match T20I series, with the first two games being held at the refurbished Windsor Park, in Dominica, for the first time since the venue was damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017. The Bangladesh tour will conclude with a three-game ODI series, with Guyana staging all three matches.

New Zealand's tour to the West Indies, which was rescheduled from 2020 due to Covid-19, will comprise of three T20Is and three ODIs, from August 10 to 21. While the three T20Is will be played in Jamaica, from August 10 to 14, Kensington Oval, in Barbados, will host the three ODIs on August 17, 19 and 21.

"We know our supporters will be delighted with the news that the matches are being played all across the region as well as those living in the USA will be able to see their favourite players in action," Grave said.

"We are mindful that Covid-19 is still present, and we again want to thank the various governments and other stakeholders who have worked with us to ensure the matches will be played in a safe environment."