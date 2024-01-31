Who should replace Jack Leach for second Test against India?

The last one to arrive (through no fault of his own) is the next cab off the rank. Bashir arrived in India on Sunday and travelled to the ground to witness England's remarkable 28-run win from the visitors' dressing-room. Now, having caught up on his sleep after hitting three different timezones in pursuit of his stamped visa, he is in contention to step in for his Somerset team-mate. After slotting back into the group with ease, he was challenging in the nets during England's first training session at the ACA-VDCA ground, picking up where he left off in the Abu Dhabi training camp with healthy bounce and plenty of turn. Aligned with India's peculiar issues against offspin over the last three years (their collective average of 33.53 against such bowling ranks fifth in the world according to ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball data) Bashir offers the most like-for-like solution, even allowing for his lack of first-class experience - a fact that didn't prevent each of England's last three debutant spinners - Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley - from starting out with a five-wicket haul. "He's a great kid," Zak Crawley said on Wednesday. "He's got a lot about him. He knows what he is trying to do with his bowling and he backs himself. I like that and feel like if he got his chance in this series he would go well."