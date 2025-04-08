Kashvee gets maiden call-up, regulars return for ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka

Gautam, 21, was one of the star performers at the WPL this year, picking up 11 wickets - the most by an Indian - in her nine games and impressive with her pace and control. Twenty-year-old Charani, a left-arm spinner, played just two games in the WPL, for Delhi Capitals (DC), picking up four wickets. Left-arm spinner Upadhyay, meanwhile, was the third-highest wicket-taker at the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy held in December last year. She picked up 18 wickets then at an economy rate of 3.48 and an average of 15.44 in nine innings. She was named the Player of the Tournament as her team, Madhya Pradesh, won the trophy.