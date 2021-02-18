Who was sold to whom, and who didn't get a bid?

The full list of players sold and unsold at the 2021 IPL player auction in Chennai. (Conversion rates as follows: USD 1 = INR 73 approx; INR 50 lakh = USD 68,000 approx; INR 1 crore = USD 137,000 approx; INR 10 crore = USD 1,370,000 approx)



You'll also find ESPNcricinfo's up-to-date IPL squads here, and all our live updates and analysis on our blog.



Sold players

Chris Morris (Base price INR 75 lac) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 crore

Glenn Maxwell (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 14.25 crore

Jhye Richardson (Base price INR 1.50 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for INR 14 crore

Adam Milne (Base price INR 50 lac) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 crore

Dawid Malan (Base price INR 1.50 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for INR 1.50 crore

Shivam Dube (Base price INR 50 lac) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.40 crore

Moeen Ali (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 7 crore

Shakib Al Hasan (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3.20 crore

Steven Smith (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.20 crore

Mustafizur Rahman (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Base price INR 1.50 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 5 crore

Umesh Yadav (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1 crore

Piyush Chawla (Base price INR 50 lac) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 2.40 crore

Sachin Baby (Base price INR 20 lac) sold to Rahul Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lac

Rajat Patidar (Base price INR 20 lac) sold to Rahul Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lac

Ripal Patel (Base price INR 20 lac) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lac

Unsold players

Karun Nair (Base price INR 50 lac)

Alex Hales (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Jason Roy (Base price INR 2 crore)

Evin Lewis (Base price INR 1 crore)

Aaron Finch (Base price INR 1 crore)

Hanuma Vihari (Base price INR 1 crore)

Kedar Jadhav (Base price INR 2 crore)

Glenn Phillips (Base price 50 lac)

Alex Carey (Base price 1.50 crore)

Sam Billings (Base price 2 crore)

Kusal Perera (Base price INR 50 lac)

Sheldon Cottrell (Base price INR 1 crore)

Adil Rashid (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Rahul Sharma (base price INR 50 lac)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Harbhajan Singh (Base price INR 2 crore)

Ish Sodhi (Base price INR 50 lac)

Qais Ahmad (Base price 50 lac)

Himanshu Rana (Base price INR 20 lac)

C Hari Nishanth (Base price INR 20 lac)

Gahlaut Rahul Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Atit Sheth (Base price INR 20 lac)

Himmat Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Vishnu Solanki (Base price INR 20 lac)