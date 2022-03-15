Irrespective of whether the batters have crossed or not at the point of a catch being taken, the incoming batter will be on strike, except if the dismissal is on the last ball of an over, in IPL 2022. That, and the number of unsuccessful reviews going up from one - introduced in 2018 - to two per innings are among key updates to the tournament's playing conditions, put out ahead of the upcoming season, starting March 26.

Covid-19 might be perceived as a lesser threat around India at the moment than it was even a few months ago, but there remains a worry that, like was the case with Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat at the recent BBL, teams might have a number of players unavailable for a particular match. In that case, where a team has fewer than 12 players available - 11 on the field, of which at least seven must be Indian, and one substitute - for selection, the BCCI, "at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season". If, for whatever reason, this is not possible, the matter will be referred to the technical committee of the IPL, and the decision of the committee will be "final and binding".

Earlier, the rule was that if rescheduling the match was not possible, the franchise unable to field a team would be deemed to have lost the match, and their opponents would win full points.

Also, with the number of teams increasing to ten, and the number of matches - including the playoffs - going up from 60 to 74, the BCCI has confirmed that the prize money for the franchises would be paid "based on the final standings and any increments would be adjusted and calculated based on ten teams rather than eight".

The tweak in the law of the game vis-à-vis batters crossing before a catch was taken and, the new batter going to the non-striker's end, was changed by the MCC earlier this month, but the law comes into effect for international cricket only later this year, in October. The IPL has, however, decided to enforce it straightaway.

The decision to change the law came as a result of it being trialled in the Hundred last year, as a way of further rewarding the bowler for taking a wicket.

In terms of disciplinary procedures, the BCCI has said that "in the event post of Ombudsman is vacant then the Commission comprising of the members of the IPL Code of Behaviour Committee will step in to the role of Ombudsman".