Rana was with the India A squad in South Africa at the turn of the year, shadowing the senior team, when he said Dravid had a word with him. "After spending time in the Indian camp, I see a lot of positive changes within myself," Rana told KKR Knight Club. "You start to understand how one should work upon himself as a cricketer so that you make progress. I also learnt important lessons about training, diet and much more.

In fact when I got injured in South Africa, Rahul Dravid sir came and spoke to me and asked me to work on some specific things and in the past two and half months, I've worked on those things. Most importantly, I've understood from the senior players the skill of continuously bettering yourself."⁠