Competitive Pant eases his way back in performance full of positivity

But having now presided over two losses, his task is cut out. And his batting is bound to come under more focus as the season progresses

Rishabh Pant scored only 28 off 26 balls, but had to support David Warner for much of his knock • BCCI

The crowd was torn between their loyalty for Rajasthan Royals and their support for Rishabh Pant . They willed him to hit sixes, yet belted out a deafening roar when he was out caught behind off Yuzvendra Chahal

The scorecard will tell you Pant made 28 off 26 balls. It could draw you into believing there was more than just an element of struggle in a tall run chase. But for much of his knock, there was realisation that he simply needed to play a supporting role as long as David Warner was around.

That comes with a solid understanding of situations and of your own game smarts that Pant amply displayed. It also came with an inherent belief in his game-changing ability later on.

Sure, it didn't quite materialise the way he would have envisaged, but there were plenty of shades of positivity in his outing during his 67-run stand with Warner that brought Delhi Capitals back in their chase of 186.

It seemed far-fetched at 30 for 2 when Nandre Burger breathed fire, dismissing Mitchell Marsh and Ricky Bhui with two pearlers. Marsh was beaten for pace by a skiddy ball that flattened his stumps, while Bhui was roughed up by a short one he gloved to Sanju Samson.

Watching Pant cheekily steer the first ball behind point for a boundary frustrated Burger. Not because Burger had erred in line slightly, but because of the ease with which Pant found the gap behind square when the field was set in front of it.

There was a ferocious streak to Pant when he took on Chahal as the latter drifted one away from the hitting arc, never mind the long boundary at midwicket. It's Chahal's modus operandi - challenging batters by throwing it up full and wide - and by deciding to take him on, Pant sent out a loud and clear message that he was ready for it.

When Kuldeep Yadav came on, Rishabh Pant's instincts as a wicketkeeper kicked in • BCCI

There was intent in the running which, at times, bordered on over-eagerness. It nearly led to Warner's run-out at the non-striker's end in the ninth over. Pant charged down the pitch, only to send Warner back while R Ashwin couldn't gather an awkward throw on the bounce.

That and the result aside, you couldn't have picked out any glaring weakness. Pant's picking of length was top notch. His use of the crease to spin, especially while rocking back to cut Ashwin even when was just fractionally short, pointed to no physical discomfort.

In general, there was a sense of industry to his innings that made you wonder when it' would snowball into a crescendo. But the party didn't last long enough for that to happen. Pant was out attempting a cut, but only managing a thick bottom edge to Samson. Chahal had his revenge.

With the gloves too, Pant seemed fairly nifty. Early on, he took cues from where Marsh stood to adjust his position behind the stumps on a re-laid surface that aided a lot of bounce and carry.

When Kuldeep Yadav came on, Pant's instincts kicked in. He was, at one point, potentially blinded by a wrong'un that Riyan Parag missed, but still managed to grab the ball on instinct. Perhaps briefly excited by the nature of the grab more than the possibility of a nick, Pant unsuccessfully reviewed a caught-behind not-out decision.

Rishabh Pant looked comfortable enough behind the stumps • AFP/Getty Images

That he was in no discomfort was further reinforcement of the NCA's decision to give him an all-clear to keep wicket, especially because there had been a slight possibility of him starting as a pure batter only.

All through his stay in Jaipur, there has been a sense of absolute normalcy around Pant, a welcome change from all the attention he quite understandably received during the first week of the tournament. Pant had been beating the 18-month timeline set by his doctors after multiple surgeries on his knees and ankle in the aftermath of his car crash.

Two days out from the game, Pant revelled in the thrill of hitting the ball long and far. He was engaged in a six-hitting contest with Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, oblivious to what others were doing on the sidelines.

There was a competitive streak to it as well, each pegging the other's hit to a certain number they tried to outdo. They were at it until someone actually realised they were quickly running out of old balls.

Pant appeared chatty and relaxed in that session that had come barely a while after the entire team was bathed in the afterglow of their Holi celebration. Outside of training, Pant spent considerable time chatting with the younger players and the newcomers.