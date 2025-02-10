Torrent Group set to buy majority stake in Gujarat Titans

Torrent Group, an Indian business conglomerate with headquarters in Ahmedabad, is set to buy a majority stake in 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans (GT). ESPNcricinfo has learned that Torrent will buy a 67% stake in GT from CVC Capital Partners (Irelia Company Pte Ltd), who bought the franchise in 2021.

At the moment, further details, including the valuation of the stake divested by CVC, could not be confirmed. It is understood the IPL is processing the paperwork before a final nod is given by the league's governing council. Subject to the final approval, GT's new owners could likely be involved from the 2025 season, which starts on March 21.

CVC, a global private equity fund, had paid INR 5625 crore (US$ 750 million approx.) in 2021 to buy GT, who won the IPL in their first season (2022), made the final the following year (2023) and finished eighth in 2024. GT's home base is the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of over 100,000.

Incidentally, Torrent Group's subsidiary, Torrent Sports Ventures Private Limited, was among the final nine bidders at the walk-in auction conducted by the BCCI in 2021 to add two new franchises to the original eight.

The bidders then could bid for six cities, which included Indore, Dharamsala, Guwahati and Cuttack along with Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the eventual winners. Torrent bid for Ahmedabad (INR 4653 cr) and Lucknow (INR 4356 cr). In 2023, Torrent bid unsuccessfully for three of the ten cities put up for bidding by the BCCI to start the five-team WPL.

As per the company's website, Torrent Group has a valuation of about INR 41,000 crore and is among one of the top multinational companies in India, spearheaded by two prominent subsidiaries: Torrent Power and Torrent Pharma. It is understood that Jinal Mehta, the son of the Torrent Group chairman emeritus Sudhir Mehta, will oversee the IPL investment.

The GT investment was CVC's first successful foray into cricket. The global fund manager, which has offices across the globe, had previously bid for Delhi Capitals in 2018 after GMR Group divested stake in the franchise, which eventually was bought by Jindal South West (JSW) for INR 550 crore approx. at the time.