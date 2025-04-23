IPL 2025 vs IPL 2024: Scoring rates dip as finishers lose their fizz

In a see-saw battle between bat and ball this season, ball has gained the ascendancy in the last few matches as the overall run rate in 2025 has dipped below the highs of 2024. The fall is marginal - only about 1.5% - but that itself is significant given that after 29 games this was ahead by about 4%, 9.66 to 9.27.

After 29 games, the current season had nine more 200-plus totals (19 to ten), and 38 more sixes. After 40 matches, the count of 200-plus totals is level on 21, while 2024 is ahead on the sixes count by 34.

It could be because the old ball is swinging more this season (saliva or whatever the reason might be), or because some of the big hitters aren't in prime form, but stats show that there has been a definite decrease in the death-overs scoring rate this year compared to 2024. The rate has dropped by almost 6%, while 45 fewer sixes have been struck this year in that phase (164 compared to 209). The powerplay run rates are still marginally in favour of 2025 (9.47 to 9.34), while there's little to choose in terms of middle-overs run rates (8.82 to 8.85).