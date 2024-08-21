Zaheer Khan in talks with LSG to take over as mentor

LSG are keen on giving Zaheer a wider profile, involving him in the scouting and player-development programmes during the off season

Zaheer Khan spent much of his post-retirement career with Mumbai Indians in various capacities • Mumbai Indians

Two other franchises are understood to have been keen on bringing on board Zaheer, who was until recently head of global development at Mumbai Indians (MI) - prior to that, he was director of cricket for the franchise from 2018-2022.

LSG have been without a mentor since Gambhir's departure late last year. Gambhir, who was part of the support group that helped Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024, has since taken over as India head coach. Morne Morkel, the former South Africa pacer who was LSG's bowling coach, has now joined Gambhir's lineup in the India men's team in the same role.

Apart from the role of mentor, LSG are also keen on giving Zaheer a wider profile that will mean involvement with the scouting and player-development programmes during the off season.

LSG's backroom is currently led by Justin Langer, who replaced Andy Flower as head coach ahead of IPL 2024, with Lance Klusener and Adam Voges as his assistants. After securing playoff berths in their first two seasons, the KL Rahul-led side was pipped on net run-rate for a spot in the top four in 2024.

Zaheer's possible return to the IPL fold comes at a time when teams are preparing for a mega auction. The IPL is likely to announce the retention rules by early September.

Zaheer was part of three franchises - MI, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils - during his playing career. In all, he featured in 100 games for the three teams across ten seasons, picking up 102 wickets at an economy of 7.59. He last featured in the tournament in 2017, when he led Daredevils, before retiring from all forms of cricket.