What the IPL teams need on day two of auction: Plenty to do for Mumbai Indians and RCB
How the teams stack up after day one of the IPL mega auction in Jeddah
The ten teams spent INR 467.95 crore on 72 players on day one of the IPL 2025 auction. Here's how the teams fared and what they need on day two to complete their squads.
Mumbai Indians
Big takeaway on Sunday: Bought only four players on day one of the auction, taking their squad strength to just nine, the lowest along with RCB. They only have one overseas player in Boult.
What they need on Monday: Opening partner for Rohit, another wicketkeeper, lower-middle order batters, more fast bowlers and spinners
SQUAD
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (retained), Rohit Sharma (retained), Tilak Varma (retained)
Wicketkeepers: Robin Minz
Allrounders: Naman Dhir (spin; RTM), Hardik Pandya (pace; retained)
Spinners: Karn Sharma
Fast bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah (retained)
Purse remaining 26.1 CR (out of INR 120 CR)
Slots remaining 16/25 (7 overseas)
Chennai Super Kings
Big takeaway on Sunday: Bought back Conway and Ravindra. Strengthened spin attack with Ashwin and Noor.
What they need on Monday: Fast bowlers and middle-order batters
SQUAD
Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (retained)
Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (retained)
Allrounders: R Ashwin (spin), Rachin Ravindra (spin; RTM), Vijay Shankar (seam), Ravindra Jadeja (spin; retained), Shivam Dube (pace; retained)
Spinners: Noor Ahmad
Fast bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana (retained)
Purse remaining 15.6 CR (out of INR 120 CR)
Slots remaining 13/25 (4 overseas)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Big takeaway on Sunday: Bought six players but still have only nine players in the squad. Spent big on Salt, Jitesh, Hazlewood and Rasikh.
What they need on Monday: Middle-order batters, back-up opener and fast-bowling and spin support.
SQUAD
Batters: Virat Kohli (retained), Rajat Patidar (retained)
Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt
Allrounders: Liam Livingstone (spin)
Spinners: Suyash Sharma
Fast bowlers: Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal (retained)
Purse remaining 30.65 CR (out of INR 120 CR)
Slots remaining 16/25 (5 overseas)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Big takeaway on Sunday: SRH made strong additions to their pace attack, and also picked up Kishan as a strong Indian wicket-keeper, which they didn't have last season
What they need on Monday: Middle-order and back-up batters, and an offspinner
SQUAD
Batters: Abhinav Manohar, Travis Head (retained)
Wicketkeepers: Atharva Taide, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (retained)
Allrounders: Abhishek Sharma (spin; retained), Nitish Kumar Reddy (pace; retained)
Spinners: Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar
Fast bowlers: Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins (retained)
Purse remaining 5.15 CR (out of INR 120 CR)
Slots remaining 12/25 (4 overseas)
Kolkata Knight Riders
Big takeaway on Sunday: Bought back four players from their title-winning squad, after retaining six, but had to spend INR 23.75 crore for Venkatesh Iyer. They already have most of their first XI in place
What they need on Monday: A middle-order batter for the first XI and back-ups for other slots.
SQUAD
Batters: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh (retained)
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Allrounders: Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russel (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained)
Spinners: Mayank Markande, Varun Chakravarthy (retained)
Fast bowlers: Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana (retained)
Purse remaining 10.05 CR (out of INR 120 CR)
Slots remaining 12/25 (3 overseas)
Lucknow Super Giants
Big takeaway on Sunday: Needed a captain and spent a record INR 27 crore to buy Pant.
What they need on Monday: An Indian opening option, an overseas fast bowler, and more spinners
SQUAD
Batters: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni (retained)
Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran (retained)
Allrounders: Adbul Samad (spin) Mitchell Marsh (pace)
Spinners: Ravi Bishnoi (retained)
Fast bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav (retained), Mohsin Khan (retained)
Purse remaining 14.85 CR (out of INR 120 CR)
Slots remaining 13/25 (4 overseas)
Delhi Capitals
Big takeaway on Sunday: Picked up Rahul as a potential captain, explosive batters in Fraser-McGurk and Brook, and Starc and Natarajan to spearhead their pace department, which was weak last season. Most of their first XI is in place already
What they need on Monday: A back-up spinner, back-up batters, and more fast-bowling options
SQUAD
Batters: Jake Fraser-McGurk (RTM) Harry Brook, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs (retained)
Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel (retained)
Allrounders: Ashutosh Sharma (spin), Sameer Rizvi (spin), Axar Patel (spin; retained)
Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav (retained)
Fast bowlers: Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc
Purse remaining 13.8 CR (out of INR 120 CR)
Slots remaining 12/25 (4 overseas)
Rajasthan Royals
Big takeaway on Sunday: RR needed bowlers and they got a lot of them - Hasaranga, Theekshana, Archer, Madhwal and Kartikeya - despite not buying any of the first 36 players on day one.
What they need on Monday: Top and middle-order batters, and back-up fast bowlers
SQUAD
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (retained), Shimron Hetmyer (retained)
Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson (retained), Dhruv Jurel (retained)
Allrounders: Riyan Parag (spin; retained)
Spinners: Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya
Fast bowlers: Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Sandeep Sharma (retained)
Purse remaining 17.35 CR (out of INR 120 CR)
Slots remaining 14/25 (4 overseas)
Gujarat Titans
Big takeaway on Sunday: Scored three marquee players in Buttler, Siraj and Rabada, and later bought Prasidh to further strengthen pace stocks.
What they need on Monday: Some proven T20 pedigree in the middle-order, experienced Indian spinner to partner Rashid, and back-up pace options.
SQUAD
Batters: Shubman Gill (retained), Sai Sudharsan (retained), Rahul Tewatia (retained)
Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat
Allrounders: Mahipal Lomror (spin), Nishant Sindhu (pace), Rashid Khan (spin; retained), Shahrukh Khan (spin; retained)
Spinners: Manav Suthar
Fast bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Purse remaining 17.5 CR (out of INR 120 CR)
Slots remaining 11/25 (5 overseas)
Punjab Kings
Big takeaway on Sunday: Had the biggest purse at the start of the auction - INR 110.5 crore - and they bought the most players on day one: ten. PBKS got a likely captain in Shreyas, bought back Arshdeep, purchased an experienced spinner in Chahal, and two Australian allrounders in Stoinis and Maxwell
What they need on Monday: Opening options, and more fast bowlers, especially a couple of overseas options
SQUAD
Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh (retained)
Wicket-keepers: Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh (retained)
Allrounders: Harpreet Brar (spin), Glenn Maxwell (spin), Marcus Stoinis (seam)
Spinners: Yuzvendra Chahal
Fast bowlers: Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh (RTM)
Purse remaining 22.5 CR (out of INR 120 CR)
Slots remaining 13/25 (6 overseas)
Slots remaining 13/25 (6 overseas)