What the IPL teams need on day two of auction: Plenty to do for Mumbai Indians and RCB

The ten teams spent INR 467.95 crore on 72 players on day one of the IPL 2025 auction. Here's how the teams fared and what they need on day two to complete their squads.

Mumbai Indians

Big takeaway on Sunday: Bought only four players on day one of the auction, taking their squad strength to just nine, the lowest along with RCB. They only have one overseas player in Boult.



What they need on Monday: Opening partner for Rohit, another wicketkeeper, lower-middle order batters, more fast bowlers and spinners



SQUAD

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (retained), Rohit Sharma (retained), Tilak Varma (retained)

Wicketkeepers: Robin Minz

Allrounders: Naman Dhir (spin; RTM), Hardik Pandya (pace; retained)

Spinners: Karn Sharma

Fast bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah (retained)



Purse remaining 26.1 CR (out of INR 120 CR)

Right-to-match remaining: None

Slots remaining 16/25 (7 overseas)



****

Chennai Super Kings

Big takeaway on Sunday: Bought back Conway and Ravindra. Strengthened spin attack with Ashwin and Noor.



What they need on Monday: Fast bowlers and middle-order batters



SQUAD

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (retained)

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (retained)

Allrounders: R Ashwin (spin), Rachin Ravindra (spin; RTM), Vijay Shankar (seam), Ravindra Jadeja (spin; retained), Shivam Dube (pace; retained)

Spinners: Noor Ahmad

Fast bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana (retained)



Purse remaining 15.6 CR (out of INR 120 CR)

Right-to-match remaining: None

Slots remaining 13/25 (4 overseas)



****

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Big takeaway on Sunday: Bought six players but still have only nine players in the squad. Spent big on Salt, Jitesh, Hazlewood and Rasikh.



What they need on Monday: Middle-order batters, back-up opener and fast-bowling and spin support.



SQUAD

Batters: Virat Kohli (retained), Rajat Patidar (retained)

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt

Allrounders: Liam Livingstone (spin)

Spinners: Suyash Sharma

Fast bowlers: Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal (retained)



Purse remaining 30.65 CR (out of INR 120 CR)

Right-to-match remaining: 3

Slots remaining 16/25 (5 overseas)



****

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Big takeaway on Sunday: SRH made strong additions to their pace attack, and also picked up Kishan as a strong Indian wicket-keeper, which they didn't have last season



What they need on Monday: Middle-order and back-up batters, and an offspinner



SQUAD

Batters: Abhinav Manohar, Travis Head (retained)

Wicketkeepers: Atharva Taide, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (retained)

Allrounders: Abhishek Sharma (spin; retained), Nitish Kumar Reddy (pace; retained)

Spinners: Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar

Fast bowlers: Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins (retained)



Purse remaining 5.15 CR (out of INR 120 CR)

Right-to-match remaining: 1

Slots remaining 12/25 (4 overseas)



****

Kolkata Knight Riders

Big takeaway on Sunday: Bought back four players from their title-winning squad, after retaining six, but had to spend INR 23.75 crore for Venkatesh Iyer. They already have most of their first XI in place



What they need on Monday: A middle-order batter for the first XI and back-ups for other slots.



SQUAD

Batters: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh (retained)

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Allrounders: Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russel (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained)

Spinners: Mayank Markande, Varun Chakravarthy (retained)

Fast bowlers: Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana (retained)



Purse remaining 10.05 CR (out of INR 120 CR)

Right-to-match remaining: None

Slots remaining 12/25 (3 overseas)



****

Lucknow Super Giants

Big takeaway on Sunday: Needed a captain and spent a record INR 27 crore to buy Pant.



What they need on Monday: An Indian opening option, an overseas fast bowler, and more spinners



SQUAD

Batters: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni (retained)

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran (retained)

Allrounders: Adbul Samad (spin) Mitchell Marsh (pace)

Spinners: Ravi Bishnoi (retained)

Fast bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav (retained), Mohsin Khan (retained)



Purse remaining 14.85 CR (out of INR 120 CR)

Right-to-match remaining: None

Slots remaining 13/25 (4 overseas)



****

Delhi Capitals

Big takeaway on Sunday: Picked up Rahul as a potential captain, explosive batters in Fraser-McGurk and Brook, and Starc and Natarajan to spearhead their pace department, which was weak last season. Most of their first XI is in place already



What they need on Monday: A back-up spinner, back-up batters, and more fast-bowling options



SQUAD

Batters: Jake Fraser-McGurk (RTM) Harry Brook, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs (retained)

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel (retained)

Allrounders: Ashutosh Sharma (spin), Sameer Rizvi (spin), Axar Patel (spin; retained)

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav (retained)

Fast bowlers: Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc



Purse remaining 13.8 CR (out of INR 120 CR)

Right-to-match remaining: 1

Slots remaining 12/25 (4 overseas)



****

Rajasthan Royals

Big takeaway on Sunday: RR needed bowlers and they got a lot of them - Hasaranga, Theekshana, Archer, Madhwal and Kartikeya - despite not buying any of the first 36 players on day one.



What they need on Monday: Top and middle-order batters, and back-up fast bowlers



SQUAD

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (retained), Shimron Hetmyer (retained)

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson (retained), Dhruv Jurel (retained)

Allrounders: Riyan Parag (spin; retained)

Spinners: Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya

Fast bowlers: Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Sandeep Sharma (retained)



Purse remaining 17.35 CR (out of INR 120 CR)

Right-to-match remaining: None

Slots remaining 14/25 (4 overseas)



****

Gujarat Titans

Big takeaway on Sunday: Scored three marquee players in Buttler, Siraj and Rabada, and later bought Prasidh to further strengthen pace stocks.



What they need on Monday: Some proven T20 pedigree in the middle-order, experienced Indian spinner to partner Rashid, and back-up pace options.



SQUAD

Batters: Shubman Gill (retained), Sai Sudharsan (retained), Rahul Tewatia (retained)

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat

Allrounders: Mahipal Lomror (spin), Nishant Sindhu (pace), Rashid Khan (spin; retained), Shahrukh Khan (spin; retained)

Spinners: Manav Suthar

Fast bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj



Purse remaining 17.5 CR (out of INR 120 CR)

Right-to-match remaining: 1

Slots remaining 11/25 (5 overseas)



****

Punjab Kings

Big takeaway on Sunday: Had the biggest purse at the start of the auction - INR 110.5 crore - and they bought the most players on day one: ten. PBKS got a likely captain in Shreyas, bought back Arshdeep, purchased an experienced spinner in Chahal, and two Australian allrounders in Stoinis and Maxwell



What they need on Monday: Opening options, and more fast bowlers, especially a couple of overseas options



SQUAD

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh (retained)

Wicket-keepers: Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh (retained)

Allrounders: Harpreet Brar (spin), Glenn Maxwell (spin), Marcus Stoinis (seam)

Spinners: Yuzvendra Chahal

Fast bowlers: Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh (RTM)

