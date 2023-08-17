Unadkat joins Sussex for County stint

Jaydev Unadkat will look to add to his first-class career in the County Championship • PTI

Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat is set for his first stint in the County Championship after signing with Sussex, where he will join his India and Saurashtra team-mate Cheteshwar Pujara.

Unadkat is set to be available for at least three of Sussex's remaining four matches, starting with the game against Durham on September 3. He could, however, miss the team's final match, if he returns to lead Saurashtra in the Irani Cup, which starts on October 1.

"I have been following the team's recent run of success and I had a nice conversation with Paul [Farbrace, Sussex head coach] and it looks like I can definitely add value and contribute towards the team's goals," Unadkat said in a statement. "The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy, and I was keen to grab the opportunity whenever I can and it seems to be the right time for me at this point in my career.

"I hope to add to the laurels that my dear friend and team-mate, Cheteshwar, has been adding aplenty while representing Sussex for the last couple of seasons, and more importantly helping the team win games."

Unadkat recently turned out for India in their two Tests against West Indies, but went wicketless. He did however pick up a wicket in the only ODI he played on the tour.

Unadkat, 31, has played 103 first-class matches, including four Tests. He has picked up 382 first-class wickets at an average of 22.58 and an economy of 2.94.

He captained Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2020, taking 67 wickets in that campaign, which is the most by a fast bowler in a single season.

He then led them to a second title this year, claiming the Player-of-the-Match trophy in the final against Bengal.