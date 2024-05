Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar named in India squads, subject to fitness

Top-order batter Priya Punia , who last played for India in July 2023 , earned a call-up to the Test side. Medium-pacer Arundhati Reddy , who has played 26 T20Is so far, was called up to the Test and ODI squads as well. However, fast bowler Titas Sadhu , who was part of the T20Is against Bangladesh as well as India's last ODI and Test assignments (against Australia last year), missed out.