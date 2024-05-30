Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar named in India squads, subject to fitness

Rodrigues had missed the five-match T20I series in Bangladesh in April-May with a back injury and underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Vastrakar, however, had played all five games in Bangladesh and the BCCI media statement did not specify the nature of her injury.

The one-off Test wasn't part of the ICC's FTP originally. It was added since BCCI and CSA have both been trying to promote women's Tests of late. This will be India's third Test in seven months, having played against England and Australia in December last year, both at home.