Wilmott gets maiden West Indies call-up for Pakistan tour
Qiana Joseph and Chedean Nation return to the mix after missing the Australia tour
Kate Wilmott has earned her maiden West Indies call-up, while Qiana Joseph and Chedean Nation have been recalled into the 15-member squad for their white-ball tour to Pakistan.
Joseph took eight wickets in her five appearances in the Women's Super50 Cup, which took place in March. Chedean Nation took six wickets in five games in the Women's T20 Blaze.
Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, and Shabika Gajnab are the ones to miss out after being part of the squad for the Australia tour last year.
"The upcoming series against is extremely important for the team as they return to international competition after almost six months, the last series being against Australia," Ann Browne-John, Lead Selector for West Indies' Women's cricket said. "Apart from the three ODIs, the team will get some much-needed T20 matches as they prepare to participate in the T20 World Cup later this year."
The players will assemble in Dubai for a one-week training camp from April 6 and will play five three ODIs - which are part of the ODI Women's Championship - followed by five T20Is. All the games will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.
West Indies women squad: Hayley Matthews (capt), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Kate Wilmott