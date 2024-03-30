Wilmott gets maiden West Indies call-up for Pakistan tour

Joseph took eight wickets in her five appearances in the Women's Super50 Cup, which took place in March. Chedean Nation took six wickets in five games in the Women's T20 Blaze.

Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, and Shabika Gajnab are the ones to miss out after being part of the squad for the Australia tour last year.

"The upcoming series against is extremely important for the team as they return to international competition after almost six months, the last series being against Australia," Ann Browne-John, Lead Selector for West Indies' Women's cricket said. "Apart from the three ODIs, the team will get some much-needed T20 matches as they prepare to participate in the T20 World Cup later this year."