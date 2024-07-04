Kent bring in Tom Rogers for second block of Vitality Blast

Kent have signed Melbourne Renegades seamer Tom Rogers for the second block of Vitality T20 Blast group games.

Rogers, 30, has several years' experience in the Big Bash League with Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes but this will be his first stint in county cricket. In all T20 cricket, Rogers has taken 60 wickets at 24.78 with an economy of 8.38.

"We're pleased to have got Tom on board to sure-up our bowling options going into the 'business end' of this South Group stage," Kent's director of cricket, Simon Cook, said. "He has a lot of experience and has skills that will be useful to us with both the ball and the bat, too."

Rogers will reinforce Kent's bowling options in the Blast, with Xavier Bartlett having only been made available for the first eight group games and Wes Agar returning to Australia early due to a shoulder injury.

Kent are currently second from bottom in the South Group, having won two games, but could still fight their way into contention for a top-four spot.