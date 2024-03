Kenya allrounder Collins Obuya retires from cricket

Obuya was instrumental in Kenya's run to the 2003 World Cup semi-finals. His career-best haul of 5 for 24 helped Kenya notch a famous win over Sri Lanka and reach the Super Six stage. Aravinda de Silva, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara were among the scalps he claimed that match as Kenya successfully defended their total of 210. He finished the tournament with 13 wickets at 28.76.