Kenya allrounder Collins Obuya retires from cricket
Obuya, who had an international career spanning 23 years, was instrumental in Kenya's run to the 2003 World Cup semi-final
Kenya allrounder Collins Obuya has retired from cricket following their defeat to Uganda in the third place play-off match in the African Games on Saturday.
"I have decided to retire from the game after 23 years. It's been a big honour playing for Kenya," Obuya said after the match.
A legspinning allrounder, Obuya played 104 ODIs for Kenya, scoring 2044 runs and taking 35 wickets. He is their third-highest run-scorer in the format, with Kenya stripped of their ODI status in 2014.
He is also Kenya's highest run-scorer in T20Is, with 1794 runs from 76 appearances.
Obuya was instrumental in Kenya's run to the 2003 World Cup semi-finals. His career-best haul of 5 for 24 helped Kenya notch a famous win over Sri Lanka and reach the Super Six stage. Aravinda de Silva, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara were among the scalps he claimed that match as Kenya successfully defended their total of 210. He finished the tournament with 13 wickets at 28.76.
In the 2011 World Cup, Obuya produced his best effort with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 98 against Australia which earned him the player-of-the-match award.
Obuya was named Kenya's captain after the 2011 World Cup, but he stepped down in 2013 after they failed to qualify for the 2014 T20 World Cup.