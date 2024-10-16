Matches (7)
PAK vs ENG (1)
New Zealand in India (1)
Spring Challenge (3)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
News

Khaled Ahmed cut from Bangladesh squad for first Test against South Africa

No other changes to the squad that lost 2-0 in India

ESPNcricinfo staff
16-Oct-2024 • 28 mins ago
Khaled Ahmed stretches on the eve of the Test, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Mirpur, June 13, 2023

Khaled Ahmed played only one of two Tests in India  •  BCB

Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed has been left out of Bangladesh's squad for the first Test against South Africa next week. It is the only change to the 16-man group that travelled to India in September and October.
Ahmed played only the second Test against India in Kanpur, where he bowled four overs in the first innings and conceded 43 runs for no wicket.
Bangladesh host South Africa for two Tests, in Mirpur from October 21 - which will be the last of Shakib Al Hasan's Test career.">last of Shakib Al Hasan's Test career - and in Chattogram from October 29. It is the first assignment under their interim coach Phil Simmons, who joined the squad on Wednesday, a day after the BCB removed Chandika Hathurusinghe from the position for disciplinary reasons.
Bangladesh are currently seventh on the World Test Championship points table, after a 2-0 win in Pakistan and a 2-0 defeat in India. South Africa are fifth on the WTC standings, having most recently won a two-Test series 1-0 in the West Indies in August.

Bangladesh squad for first Test against SA

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
More to follow...
Khaled AhmedBangladeshSouth Africa tour of BangladeshICC World Test Championship

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback