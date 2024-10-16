Khaled Ahmed cut from Bangladesh squad for first Test against South Africa
No other changes to the squad that lost 2-0 in India
Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed has been left out of Bangladesh's squad for the first Test against South Africa next week. It is the only change to the 16-man group that travelled to India in September and October.
Ahmed played only the second Test against India in Kanpur, where he bowled four overs in the first innings and conceded 43 runs for no wicket.
Bangladesh host South Africa for two Tests, in Mirpur from October 21 - which will be the last of Shakib Al Hasan's Test career.">last of Shakib Al Hasan's Test career - and in Chattogram from October 29. It is the first assignment under their interim coach Phil Simmons, who joined the squad on Wednesday, a day after the BCB removed Chandika Hathurusinghe from the position for disciplinary reasons.
Bangladesh are currently seventh on the World Test Championship points table, after a 2-0 win in Pakistan and a 2-0 defeat in India. South Africa are fifth on the WTC standings, having most recently won a two-Test series 1-0 in the West Indies in August.
Bangladesh squad for first Test against SA
Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
