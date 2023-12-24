Kieron Pollard appointed England's assistant coach for T20 World Cup

Pollard recently captained New York Strikers to victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and Trinbago Knight Riders to the final of CPL 2023. He leads MI Emirates in the ILT20 and is Mumbai Indians' batting coach in the IPL.

England go into the tournament as defending champions but are coming off of a disastrous ODI World Cup defence in India, where they lost six of their nine games and just about managed to qualify for the Champions Trophy in 2025.