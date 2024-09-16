Luke Fletcher, Nottinghamshire's stalwart seamer, to leave club at end of season

Luke Fletcher , Nottinghamshire's veteran seam bowler, is to leave the club at the end of the 2024 season after a 17-year career at Trent Bridge.

Fletcher, who turns 36 on Wednesday, has taken 442 first-class wickets since making his Nottinghamshire debut in 2008, as well as 93 List A, and 108 T20 wickets. After working his way through the age-group system at Trent Bridge, he was released back to club cricket at Papplewick and Linby - and even worked on the gates at the club - before earning a consistent starting spot in 2009.

He became a cult hero at Trent Bridge for his wholehearted approach to the game, and played a role in six title-winning campaigns, including their County Championship triumph in 2010 and two T20 Blast titles in 2017 and 2020.

"For a local lad to represent this club is an honour, and I never could have expected the career I've had," Fletcher said. "My overwhelming feeling now is how grateful I am for all the years I've spent with Notts and the memories I have made along the way.

"A place is only as good as the people within it, and I've had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with so many great people, and creating relationships that I will cherish forever.

"But it's also everyone around the club - from the ticket office to the chefs, community teams, ground staff, dressing room attendants and so many more. I've been here for such a long time and it has all meant a great deal to me.

"Whilst I am sad that my time at the club is done, I couldn't be happier with everything I have achieved. Trent Bridge feels like home, it always has done, and it always will do."

Fletcher's finest year at the club came in 2021, when he was named PCA County Championship Player of the Year after taking 66 wickets at an average of 14.9. That came four years after a career-threatening injury in 2017, when he was struck on the head by a Sam Hain drive in a T20 clash against Birmingham Bears - an incident from which he made a full recovery.

He is one of only five men to have taken 100 T20 wickets for Nottinghamshire, while his eight fifties for the club include two career-best scores of 92.

"Luke is a hugely popular character, and with good reason," Mick Newell, Nottinghamshire's director of cricket, said. "He has given his heart and soul to this club, forged so many friendships and played with a smile on his face.

"It says a great deal that Stuart Broad - who played with some of the greatest players of his generation - deems Fletch one of 'the best team-mates you could ever have'.

"It means so much to him to have represented his home county for nearly two decades, and that loyalty has been reciprocated by members and supporters who show him great affection.

"His stats and success deserve mention too - he has worked tremendously hard at his craft to be the best he can be, and that has paid dividends.