Mack, Faltum and Mills star in red-ball Australia A warm-up

CA Green 282 (Ginger 62, Flintoff 4-27) & 214 for 4 dec (Mack 102*, Faltum 62) beat CA Gold 248 (de Broughe 84, Prestwidge 5-31) & 127 (Knott 59, Mills 5-28) by 121 runs

Katie Mack upstaged the women's Australia A squad with an unbeaten century in a three-day red-ball warm-up game in Canberra for Australia's emerging stars ahead of England A's tour of the country.

Mack made 102 not out for CA Green against CA Gold in the third innings of the match to help Green XI claim a 121-run win, with Australia A 50-over and four-day captain and new Australia T20I squad member Nicole Faltum also making 62, while offspinner Lilly Mills took seven wickets for the match including 5 for 28 to bowl Gold XI out for 127 on the final day.

Mack, 31, stole the show despite being one of the few players in the game not selected in any of the three Australia A squads for the upcoming multiformat series against England A that will feature three T20s, three 50-over matches and a four-day match in Sydney.

Mack and Faltum shared a 137-run stand in the third innings of the match to set up victory after Green had claimed a first-innings lead thanks to 62 from Sianna Ginger on day one and 5 for 31 from Georgia Prestwidge on day two. South Australian batter Emma de Broughe made 84 in Gold's first innings to ensure the lead was only 34.

But Mack and Faltum feasted in the third innings before Faltum declared to set Gold a chase of 249 on the final day. Ginger took two early wickets with the new ball to complete a strong all-round performance before Mills tore through the middle and lower order, taking five of the last six wickets to bowl Gold out. Charli Knott was the only Gold batter to pass 17 on the final day with 59.

The Green versus Gold three-day match has quickly become an important part of the women's domestic calendar in terms of giving emerging players valuable long-form experience. Georgia Voll, who made her Test debut in January, made an unbeaten 200 in the game last year, while Alana King took a four-wicket haul on the final day before destroying England in the Ashes Test at the MCG.

Australia A squads

Australia A T20 squad: Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Heather Graham (capt), Charli Knott (vice-capt), Anika Learoyd, Rhys McKenna, Madeline Penna, Amy Smith, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson

Australia A 50-over squad: Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (capt), Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Charli Knott (vice-capt), Anika Learoyd, Amy Smith, Georgia Voll, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson

Australia A Four-Day squad: Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (capt), Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Charli Knott (vice-capt), Anika Learoyd, Lilly Mills, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Women's Australia A v England A series

26 March: First T20, 1pm, Hurstville Oval

28 March: Second T20, 1pm, Hurstville Oval

30 March: Third T20, 1pm, Hurstville Oval

2 April: First 50-over match, 10:30am, Cricket Central, Sydney

4 April: Second 50-over match, 10:30am, Cricket Central, Sydney

7 April: Third 50-over match, 10am, Cricket Central, Sydney