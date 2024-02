Neser signs with Hampshire for first eight T20 Blast games

Hampshire have signed Michael Neser , the Australian seamer, for their first eight T20 Blast games of the season. He will also be available as cover for Kyle Abbott and Mohammad Abbas for a handful of County Championship fixtures.

"Nathan had a very positive impact on the team and we are confident that Michael will do the same," White said. "He adds quality across the disciplines and formats - he also comes with an excellent reputation as a team-oriented player. He has good experience of English conditions and hopefully he can hit the ground running."