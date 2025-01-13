Mick Lewis joins Yorkshire as bowling coach

Mick Lewis, the former Australia seam bowler, has followed his former Essex head coach, Anthony McGrath, to Yorkshire, where he will work as the club's new men's bowling coach, on a three-year deal.

Lewis, 50, had been at Chelmsford since 2022, during which time he worked with players such as Jamie Porter and Sam Cook, and helped guide the team to three top-four finishes in the County Championship and a run to the Vitality Blast Finals Day.

However, McGrath recently left his head coach role at Essex to take up the same position at Headingley, and Lewis is set to follow suit. He will begin his new role at the end of February, ahead of Yorkshire's pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi in March.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Yorkshire at what is such an exciting time for the club," Lewis said. "I'm looking forward to working with a great cohort of bowlers to help them achieve success in Division One and cannot wait to get started.

"Ben Coad's record speaks for itself and the prospect of working with emerging talents like Ben Cliff, George Hill and Jafer Chohan excites me greatly".

Prior to his move to Essex, Lewis had been head bowling coach at Victoria, where he helped the team secure four Sheffield Shield titles. He also had stints in the Big Bash with both the Melbourne Stars and Renegades.

In a 14-year playing career, Lewis claimed 460 wickets in all formats, including 11 in nine white-ball appearances for Australia. His unfortunate claim to fame came in his final appearance, against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2006, where he conceded 113 runs in ten overs, then the most expensive analysis in ODI history.

McGrath added: "Mick will bring immense experience to the role and will undoubtedly add incredible value to all our bowlers who I know will benefit from his vast wealth of bowling knowledge. His record is there to see, and it is testament to the ambitions we have as a club that we are able to bring Mick to Headingley.

"Our time together at Essex was successful and I'm looking forward to further success together here at Yorkshire".

Gavin Hamilton, General Manager of Cricket, said: "Everyone at Yorkshire is delighted to welcome Mick into his new role here. He has an incredible record of producing international quality bowlers and I know his appointment will excite our current crop of bowlers who are already looking forward to developing further with him.