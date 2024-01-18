Arthur and Puttick resign from their roles with PCB

The two, along with former head coach Grant Bradburn, were given roles at the National Cricket Academy after the 2023 ODI World Cup

After Grant Bradburn ended his tenure with the PCB, Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttick have also resigned from their respective posts at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. All three were given a new portfolio after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Arthur had joined as director of the Pakistan men's team in April 2023, while Bradburn and Puttick were appointed head coach and batting coach respectively.

"All three individuals informed the Pakistan Cricket Board of their decision to leave their respective jobs by the end of January 2024," the PCB said in a release. "The decision was taken amicably between all the stakeholders."

Arthur will continue in his role as Derbyshire's head coach, a job he juggled with his duties with the Pakistan team. Last week, Bradburn signed a three-year deal as Glamorgan's head coach and Puttick as Afghanistan's batting coach.

After Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup, all three were in limbo as the PCB's temporary management committee lacked the authority to relieve them from their duties. They have had their roles reassigned and none of them travelled with the team for their recent Test tour of Australia, with Mohammad Hafeez acting as both team director and head coach , and Adam Hollioake as batting coach. Pakistan lost all three Tests there.