Hasnain returns to BBL with Sydney Thunder

Mohammad Hasnain will return to the BBL for the first time since having his action reported in the competition after being signed by the same club, Sydney Thunder, as a replacement overseas player.

Hasnain joins English left-armer George Garton in place of Lockie Ferguson and Sherfane Rutherford who have left for the ILT20.

Hasnain previously played for Thunder in 2021-22 after which he was banned from bowling when he was reported for an illegal action. Later in 2022 he was cleared to return after assessments showed the elbow extension had dropped within the permissible limit - down from the earlier flex of 17-24 degrees to 12-13 degrees.

He was part of Pakistan's squad in Australia last year where they won the ODI series 2-1 and has recently been in action in South Africa.

"When we looked at how to replace someone like Lockie Ferguson, we knew we couldn't replicate him exactly. Instead, we targeted an X-factor player - someone capable of turning games on their head," Trent Copeland, the Sydney Thunder general manager, said.

"Hasnain stood out. His incredible impact for the club in BBL11, with 150 kph deliveries and match-winning spells, made him an obvious choice. At just 24 years old, he brings raw pace, wicket-taking ability, and energy to our squad - a massive boost for the tournament and finals."

Garton has previously played for Adelaide Strikers and is viewed as someone who can also play a role with the bat.

"When replacing players like [Daniel] Sams and Rutherford, we needed someone who could offer balance and versatility. George Garton ticked all the boxes with his pedigree, experience in different conditions, and ability to adapt to various roles," Copeland said

"George's left-arm pace, combined with his batting ability, adds a new dimension to our team. At 27, he's got plenty of experience, and we're confident he'll make a big impact, particularly in key matches in Hobart and Sydney."

Thunder are currently second in the table despite suffering a string of injuries this season including the horror collision between Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams in Perth. Bancroft will miss the rest of the BBL while Sams is currently serving his 12-day concussion standdown.