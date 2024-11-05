Mohammad Salahuddin appointed Bangladesh's senior assistant coach

The BCB has appointed Mohammad Salahuddin as the senior assistant coach of the Bangladesh men's team. His contract will run until March 15 next year much like head coach Phil Simmons '. Salahuddin's first assignment will likely be Bangladesh's tour of the West Indies, which begins with a four-day warm-up match in Antigua.

Salahuddin has previously served as Bangladesh's assistant and fielding coach under Dav Whatmore and Jamie Siddons. He also worked as a specialist coach in the BCB's national cricket academy from 2010 to 2011 before becoming Singapore's head coach in 2014. He holds an ACC-Cricket Australia Level 3 accreditation.

Regarded as one of the foremost cricketing voices in Bangladesh, Salahuddin has had a contentious relationship with the BCB in recent years. He was appointed as a batting consultant in 2017 only for them to change their decision at the last minute . He has often been critical of the board's position with respect to pitches and selection.

Salahuddin is also regarded highly by most players in Bangladesh, having started his coaching by developing the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal when they were young. He is also influential in the growth of the current crop of cricketers like Jaker Ali and Mahidul Islam Ankon.

BCB president Faruque Ahmed said Salahuddin ticked a number of boxes for the role. In his first press conference as the board chief, Faruque had said that he was in favour of promoting Bangladeshi coaches.