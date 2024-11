NCL round-up: Sylhet remain unbeaten, Chattogram pick up their first win

Amite struck 18 fours and a six in his 455-ball stay, as he continued on an impressive conversion rate in first-class cricket. He shared a 251-run fourth wicket stand with Asadulla Al Galib , who also scored his maiden century. The end of the partnership, however, became viral content

Late on the second evening, the ball slipped out of offspinner Mahedi Hasan's grip. Galib advanced towards it as it parachuted down from well above the eyeline, but then he lost balance and mistimed the hit right down long-on's throat, much to the amusement of the Khulna fielders. It was one of Mahedi's four wickets. Zia ur Rahman took three.