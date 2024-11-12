NCL round-up: Sylhet remain unbeaten, Chattogram pick up their first win

Sylhet Division unbeaten in the NCL after Khulna Division at the academy ground in Cox's Bazar. According to ESPNcricinfo's records, Amite's ten hours and 38 minutes at the crease is the third-longest individual innings in first-class cricket in Bangladesh. Amite Hasan 's maiden double-hundred keptunbeaten in the NCL after they drew againstat the academy ground in Cox's Bazar. According to ESPNcricinfo's records, Amite's ten hours and 38 minutes at the crease is the third-longest individual innings in first-class cricket in Bangladesh.

Amite struck 18 fours and a six in his 455-ball stay, as he continued on an impressive conversion rate in first-class cricket. He shared a 251-run fourth wicket stand with Asadulla Al Galib , who also scored his maiden century. The end of the partnership, however, became viral content

Late on the second evening, the ball slipped out of offspinner Mahedi Hasan's grip. Galib advanced towards it as it parachuted down from well above the eyeline, but then he lost balance and mistimed the hit right down long-on's throat, much to the amusement of the Khulna fielders. It was one of Mahedi's four wickets. Zia ur Rahman took three.

Khulna replied with 273 in their first innings, with captain Anamul Haque and Afif Hossain hitting fifties. After being asked to follow on, the veteran Mohammad Mithun struck his 16th century. Anamul, Imrul Kayes and Nurul Hasan also scored fifties to get Khulna to safety, as they finished the game on 296 for 3. This was also the match in which Ebadot Hossain returned to competitive cricket after July 2023, as he rehabilitated from a long-term injury.

Farhad Hossain finishes his 161-match first-class career • BCB

Batting first, Rangpur were bowled out for 189 runs with Ariful Haque 's unbeaten 103 the top score. It was the allrounder's ninth first-class century. Rajshahi's Sabbir Hossain took a six-wicket haul. But Rangpur fought back by bowling out Rajshahi for the same score.

Rangpur then posted 262 runs in their second innings with captain Akbar Ali making 77. Rajshahi, however, were bowled out for 161, with Ariful this time starring with the ball, taking three wickets.

This was also Farhad Hossain 's final first-class match as he announced his retirement. The 161-match veteran made 26 and 9 in his final outing.

Chattogram Division picked up their first win of this season when they beat Barishal Division by eight wickets at the main stadium in Cox's Bazar. Nineteen-year old Ashraful Hasan Rohan took ten wickets in the match, becoming the youngest from the team to get a ten-for.

Batting first, Barishal made 318 runs with fifties from Moin Khan and Tasamul Haque. Left-arm spinner Ashraful took four wickets while Enamul Hoque picked up three.

In reply, Shahadat Hossain 's century got Chattogram within five runs of Barishal's total, finishing on 313 all out. It was his third century, as he struck ten fours in his 249-ball stay. Chattogram could have had two centurions in the innings but Yasir Ali got out on 99. The pair added 176 runs for the fourth wicket.

Ashraful Hasan took a ten-for against Barishal Division • BCB

Ashraful then took six wickets to complete his ten-for, as Barishal were bowled out for just 77 in their second innings. Chattogram took just 11.3 overs to complete the 83-run chase.

Defending champions Dhaka Division salvaged a draw against Dhaka Metropolis in Sylhet. Dhaka Metro came within two wickets from a victory, but Ripon Mondol and Nazmul Islam survived at the end of the fourth day.

Batting first, Dhaka Metro made 304 all out with fifties from Shamsur Rahman and wicketkeeper Tahjibul Islam. Anamul Haque and Shuvagata Hom took four wickets each.

Dhaka took an 11-run lead as they reached 315. Hom and Rony Talukdar made fifties, while Abu Hider took three wickets.