Sylhet Division crowned NCL champions after five-wicket win over Barishal

Sylhet Division became the National Cricket League champions for the first time after beating Barishal Division became the National Cricket League champions for the first time after beating by five wickets . There were celebrations at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium where the home side reached 37 points in the competition , meaning second-placed Dhaka Division can't reach them even if they win the last game with bonus points.

Sylhet bowled out Barishal for 304 in the first innings, with medium-pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja taking five wickets. Sylhet replied with 342 with fifties from Mubin Ahmed, captain Amite Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Tofael Ahmed. Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed then took four wickets to help bowl out Barishal for 142, leaving Sylhet with 105 runs to chase.

Amite and Nasum added 77 runs for the fourth wicket, with the captain hitting the championship winning runs.

Dhaka Division crushed Rajshahi Division by an innings and 11 runs in a match that lasted just two days in Bogra. It was an embarrassing performance from Rajshahi who were bowled out for 42, the lowest total in Bangladesh's domestic history.

Dhaka fast bowler Sumon Khan took 7 for 18 on the first day to blow away Rajshahi and wrap up their first innings with a hat-trick. Interestingly, this was the fifth hat-trick at the Shaheed Chandu Stadium. Rajshahi's SM Meherob and Sabbir Hossain were the only batters to reach double figures.

Dhaka were then bowled out for 181 with medium-pacer Asaduzzaman Payel taking four wickets. Openers Jishan Alam, making his first-class debut, and Rony Talukdar were the top two scorers with 44 and 40 respectively. the lead of 139 was enough for Dhaka, as Rajshahi were bowled out for 128 in second attempt. Pace bowler Anamul Haque took five wickets and Ripon Mondol took three, while there were two run-outs .

Khulna Division beat Chattogram Division beat by 58 runs at the Sylhet Academy Ground.

Batting first, Khulna were bowled out for 204 as Amit Majumder top-scored with 75, while offspinner Nayeem Hasan picked up five wickets. Chattogram then took a 16-run lead after left-hand opener Parvez Hossain Emon struck his maiden first-class century. His 107 came off 139 balls, with 19 fours and a six.

Mahedi Hasan took his third five-wicket haul of the tournament, while seam bowler Masum Khan picked up four wickets.

Khulna then got bowled out for 219 with fifties from Anamul Haque and Sheikh Parvez Jibon. Enamul Hoque picked up four wickets for Chattogram, who were then bowled out for 145 while chasing 204. Veteran seamer Al-Amin Hossain bagged five wickets, while Mahedi picked up three more.

Batting first, Dhaka Metro put up 475 with Naim hitting 20 fours and a six in his 285-ball knock. He added 198 runs for the second wicket with Tahjibul Islam (73). Marshall Ayub also scored a half-century. Rangpur replied with 301, with fifties from Naeem Islam and Tanbir Hyder.