Sylhet Division crowned NCL champions after five-wicket win over Barishal

Dhaka were then bowled out for 181 with medium-pacer Asaduzzaman Payel taking four wickets. Openers Jishan Alam, making his first-class debut, and Rony Talukdar were the top two scorers with 44 and 40 respectively. the lead of 139 was enough for Dhaka, as Rajshahi were bowled out for 128 in second attempt. Pace bowler Anamul Haque took five wickets and Ripon Mondol took three, while there were two run-outs .