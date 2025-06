Nepal and West Indies will face-off in three T20Is in what will be the first bilateral series between the two teams, in September in Sharjah. Even though the games will be played at a neutral venue, Nepal will be the official hosts of the series.

A Cricket West Indies (CWI) statement called the "historic" series a "significant milestone in the ongoing mission to grow and globalize the game of cricket". The matches will be played on September 27, 28, and 30 in the lead up to Nepal's participation in the men's T20 World Cup Asia qualifier later in the year.

"This series is more than just a set of international matches - it's a celebration of the game's expanding global footprint and a testament to what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity," CWI chief executive Chris Dehring said in the statement. "As a full-member nation, we see it as part of our responsibility to contribute to the development of cricket beyond our borders.

"Supporting Nepal in this key phase of their cricketing journey not only builds the sport at the grassroots and international levels but also reminds us of the deep pride and honour associated with representing our nation and wearing our national colours. We are proud to stand with Nepal at this moment in their history and look forward to exciting and competitive cricket in Sharjah."

The statement added that West Indies were expected to field a "competitive squad".

The West Indies T20I team is currently in Ireland for a three-match T20I series , of which the first match was washed out. Nepal, meanwhile, are in Scotland for a T20I tri-series also involving Netherlands.