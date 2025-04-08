New ACA boss: international cricket 'in trouble' without changes

The incoming boss of the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) believes international contests are in "trouble" if scheduling continues to be dictated by T20 tournaments.

Paul Marsh , who is leaving the AFL Players Association (AFLPA) to return to the ACA for a second stint, is strongly pushing for dedicated international windows to be introduced to counter franchise cricket.

South Africa, who have qualified for the World Test Championship final, sent a squad to New Zealand last year without any first-choice players as it coincided with the country's SA20 tournament.

That was the most blatant example of T20 tournaments being prioritised in favour of international cricket, but the creep of franchise games has been happening since the foundation of the IPL back in 2008.

"If we don't get the scheduling sorted out in international cricket so we actually work out how international cricket will co-exist with the domestic Twenty20 competitions, then international cricket's in trouble," Marsh said on Tuesday after announcing he was quitting the AFLPA to return to the ACA.

"So we are trying to get to windows. We are trying to get to a more structured format around how international cricket works. That's one of the big priorities coming in, is to work with all the other countries to try to find the right solutions."

The current Future Tours Program ends in 2027, a year when Australia's men's team embarks on a tour of India, an away Ashes and an ODI World Cup.

Australia are in a cycle when their three biggest series or tournaments fall in the same year, creating a massive 12 months every four years.

"The cricket scheduling problem is not an easy one," Marsh admitted. "It's not like in AFL, where it's pretty easy to put together and we've got complete control of it. Cricket Australia may want to have a schedule that's a certain way, but you've then got to get the countries to come. So I'll deal with that when I get started."

Marsh, the son of Australian cricket great Rod Marsh, felt it was time for a new challenge after 11 years and multiple historic player collective bargaining agreements (CBA) in the AFL.

"It's a good time, we're a couple of years out from the next collective bargaining agreement. If I had to wait any longer, I think it's difficult for the next person coming in," he said. "So a variety of factors, but cricket's in my blood."

Todd Greenberg, the new CA CEO who Marsh replaces at the ACA, said: "Paul brings a wealth of cricket experience to the role and a passion for the game and the welfare of our players.