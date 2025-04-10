Are Amelia Kerr and Matt Henry on a dating show?

We don't know how it started, but we could see how it was going: embarrassingly.

For Matt Henry and Amelia Kerr , the two champion cricketers, who were prepared to talk cricket and go over their remarkable year in the game at the New Zealand Cricket awards, the question that came their way was a little, erm, unexpected: what do you admire about each other?

They handled themselves fine, though, with a lot of laughs and Kerr saying "his eyes" and Henry urging everyone to move to some cricket talk… which they did eventually.

Kerr went first, talking about Henry: "I guess the seam movement [is something I like]. I don't know much about pace bowling, but yeah, the ability to be so consistent and bowling all phases of the game."

Henry returned the compliment: "Being an allrounder, it's pretty impressive to contribute in all facets [of the game] and [she's] done it for a number of years and done a great job, which is brilliant."

For some reason, their responses drew some laughs too. Sigh!